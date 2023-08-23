Tanzania is the Link in African Agri Investment Opportunities
The future of agricultural investment is in Africa, and Tanzania is the one that has it all to become the largest recipient.
"global investors need to revise how they see Africa and see it as a place capital can be deployed, multiplied and find a return . And this applies to no country more than Tanzania”.”TBILISI, GEORGIA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking to The Georgia Economic Journal Monthly, leading FMCG expert Lado Gersamia stated that the future of agricultural investment is in Africa, highlighting Tanzania as arguably the destination on the continent that has best overall potential.
“With its fertile land, diverse agro-climatic zones, and commitment to sustainable growth, Tanzania stands out as a prime destination for those seeking to capitalize on the booming agricultural sector” he stated.
“Tanzania boasts an expansive land area, comprising a variety of agro-climatic zones that cater to an array of crops and produce. From the fertile plains of Kilimanjaro to the lush coastal regions, the country's diverse topography creates an ideal environment for cultivating a wide range of agricultural products. This diversity mitigates risks associated with climate variability and offers opportunities for year-round production.”
He went on to mention the location of the country as an important factor “ its strategic location on the East African coast positions it as a gateway to international markets. With improved infrastructure and efficient logistics, the country is well-equipped to facilitate the export of agricultural goods to neighboring African countries, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.
We have had many false dawns before, but Lado Gersamia states he is convinced now is the time for Africa to receive the investment it deserves “ global investors need to revise how they see Africa and see it as a place capital can be deployed, multiplied and find a return . And this applies to no country more than Tanzania”.
