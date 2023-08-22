Organic Eggs Market to Touch USD 10.7 Billion by 2032, Attaining a 12.50% CAGR Between 2023 and 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Organic Eggs Market Research Report Information By Application (Retail, Food Processing, Food Service, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, E Commerce, Convenience stores, Bulk Suppliers, and Others), By Size (Extra Large and Jumbo, Medium and Large, and Small), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032 By MRFR

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)," Organic Eggs Market Information By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Size, and By Region - Forecast till 2032”, Organic Eggs Market could thrive at a rate of 12.50% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 10.7 billion by the end of the year 2032.

Drivers:

Health & Nutrition Awareness to Boost Market Growth

Customers are getting more and more health-conscious, and they are looking for items that are seen as being more wholesome and nutritious. Due to their possible greater concentrations of vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and minerals, organic eggs are frequently seen as a healthier alternative. These are basically free-range eggs and cage-free eggs.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2032 Market Size USD 10.7 Billion CAGR 12.50% (2023–2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018-2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Distribution Channel, Size, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Increasing health awareness amongst consumers is driving the market growth increase market demand by investing in research and development Distribution Channels

Key Players:

Eminent market players profiled in the global organic eggs market report include —

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

Michael Foods Inc.

LDC

Hickman’s Egg Ranch

Trillium Farm Holdings LLC

Plukon Food Group

Sisters Food Group

SUN DAILY

DQY Ecological and thehappyhensfarm.com.

Key players have incorporated multiple strategies to stay ahead such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, new product launch, and more.

Opportunities:

Environmental Sustainability to offer Robust Opportunities

Organic egg farming methods utilized in the production of organic eggs often promote soil health, ecosystem preservation, and reduced pesticide & chemical use. Customers who are concerned about how their food choices affect the environment will find this to be appealing.

Restraints and Challenges:

High Cost of Organic Eggs to act as Market Restraint

The high cost of organic eggs and burgeoning need for plant-based proteins may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global organic eggs market is bifurcated based on application, distribution channel, and size.

By application, retail will lead the market over the forecast period. A large range of consumer items being sold under one roof has led to a rise in the popularity of retail distribution. Additionally encouraging for the selling of organic eggs through the retail distribution are the ample parking spaces and reasonable hours. The usage of organic eggs in households has expanded as people become more aware of their benefits, which include how they help maintain optimal eye health & performance, support in weight management, & encourage good skin. The allure of retail distribution is further bolstered by increased urbanization, a rise in the working class' population, and competitive pricing in both developed and emerging countries. As a result, each of these factors contributes to the growth of the organic eggs market.

By distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets will domineer the market over the forecast period. Supermarket and hypermarket demand is expected to rise as urbanization & population density in large cities continues to rise. Numerous people search for stores that provide as a one-stop shop for all their domestic necessities. The hypermarket is actively being invested in by a number of significant, influential companies, including TATA Company, which is expected to hasten the growth of the organic eggs market.

By size, medium & large will spearhead the market over the forecast period. This is a result of households using more medium and large organic eggs.

COVID-19 Analysis

The market for organic eggs has benefited from the COVID-19 epidemic. This is explained by the rising desire for clean, nutritious, and healthy foods. People are actively changing their eating habits and preferences during the COVID-19 era and trying to adopt organic food items, which has increased demand for the organic eggs.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Head Organic Eggs Market

In 2022, this market was headed by the North America Market (45.80%). Since organic foods include less chemicals & pesticides, these customers spend a significant amount of money on them. Due to the predominance of organic farming & the customs of organically rearing livestock and poultry, these regions dominate the market for organic eggs. Additionally, in the North American area, the U.S. organic egg market had the biggest market share, while the Canada market had the quickest rate of expansion. Additionally, the region's rising elderly population, rising living standards, rising consumer purchasing power, and expanding disposable income will all create enormous prospects for organic eggs.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Organic Eggs Market

From 2023-2032, the APAC market is anticipated to develop significantly. In emerging nations like China and India, the market for organic eggs is expanding more swiftly as a result of increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of organic eggs and rising income levels. China and India both have sizable organic farmlands and poultry farms that produce organic eggs, which are encouraging the market's growth. With customers' increasing spending power, interest in the healthy food alternatives, and standard of living all rising, South Korea is also a market for organic eggs that is expanding. Additionally, government initiatives like low interest rates & credit availability are promoting the growth of this industry. Additionally, the organic egg market in China had the biggest market share, while the organic egg market in India had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

