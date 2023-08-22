Submit Release
BOS Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year 2023

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 grew by 9.5% to $11.3 million from $10.3 million in the comparable quarter last year.
  • Operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 32% to $707,000 compared to $537,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
  • EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 32% to $863,000 from $653,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
  • Financial expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $98,000 compared to $378,000 in the comparable quarter last year. The decrease is attributed to the depreciation of the Israeli NIS as compared to the US dollar by 10.2% in the second quarter of the year 2022 as compared to a depreciation of 2.3% in the second quarter of the year 2023
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 283% to $609,000 or $0.11 per basic share compared to $159,000 or $0.03 per basic share in the second quarter of the year 2022.

Ziv Dekel, BOS' Chairman, stated: "BOS' management has invested extensive resources to strengthen BOS' market position and penetrate new business segments. I am pleased to see the positive results consistently yielded by these efforts since 2021. In addition, we are looking for an M&A opportunity for further expansion."

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "The relatively strong results in the first half of the year and our backlog for the remainder of the year 2023 advance us towards meeting and possibly exceeding our financial targets for 2023, which are revenues of over $45 million and net income above $1.5 million."

BOS will host a conference call on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.
To access the conference call, please click on the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87034095301?pwd=ZGo3bGRuTTRCZEpYOHF1OW1RWml6Zz09
or dial to: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID – 870 3409 530, passcode – 455932

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS empowers inventory processes through its three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
         
    Six months ended   Three months ended
June 30, June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
         
Revenues   $ 23,478     $ 21,138     $ 11,336     $ 10,350  
Cost of revenues     18,409       16,667       8,931       8,130  
Gross profit     5,069       4,471       2,405       2,220  
                       
Operating costs and expenses:                      
Research and development     78       87       37       36  
Sales and marketing     2,470       2,340       1,224       1,176  
General and administrative     912       999       437       471  
Acquisition expenses     -       44       -       -  
Total operating costs and expenses     3,460       3,470       1,698       1,683  
                       
Operating income     1,609       1,001       707       537  
Financial expenses, net     (343 )     (529 )     (98 )     (378 )
Income before taxes on income     1,266       472       609       159  
Taxes on income     -       -       -       -  
Net income   $ 1,266     $ 472     $ 609     $ 159  
                       
Basic and diluted net income per share   $ 0.22     $ 0.09     $ 0.11     $ 0.03  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share     5,707       5,395       5,712       5,538  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share     5,767       5,438       5,847       5,570  
                       
Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2022     5,741       5,702       5,741       5,702  
                         


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    June 30,   December 31,
    2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
ASSETS            
             
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,931   $ 1,763
Restricted bank deposits     144     130
Trade receivables     11,011     10,834
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     1,167     1,414
Inventories     7,667     6,433
         
Total current assets     21,920     20,574
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS     244     260
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     3,341     3,270
         
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET     955     1,110
         
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     1,174     486
         
GOODWILL     4,895     4,895
         
Total assets   $ 32,529   $ 30,595
         


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    June 30,   December 31,
2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current maturities of long term loans   $ 391   $ 586
Operating lease liabilities, current     235     301
Trade payables     7,801     7,984
Employees and payroll accruals     980     1,016
Deferred revenues     1,550     542
Advances net of inventory in process     79     47
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     812     719
         
Total current liabilities     11,848     11,195
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Long-term loans, net of current maturities     1,209     1,294
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     674     827
Long term deferred revenues     401     241
Accrued severance pay     363     404
         
Total long-term liabilities     2,647     2,766
         
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     18,034     16,634
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 32,529   $ 30,595
         


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    Six months ended   Three months ended
June 30, June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                 
Operating income   $ 1,609   $ 1,001   $ 707   $ 537
Add:                
Amortization of intangible assets     73     45     47     31
Stock-based compensation     49     50     24     25
Depreciation     165     118     85     60
EBITDA   $ 1,896   $ 1,214   $ 863   $ 653
                 


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    RFID
 		  Supply
Chain
Solutions
   Intelligent
Robotics
 		  Intercompany   Consolidated
    Six months ended June 30,
    2023
                     
                     
Revenues   $ 6,948   $ 15,351   $ 1,257     $ 77   $ 23,633  
                     
                     
Gross profit     1,796     3,253     20       -     5,069  
                     
Allocated operating expenses     1,097     1,859     130       -     3,086  
                     
Acquisition expenses     -     -     -       -     -  
                     
Unallocated operating expenses*     -     -     -           374  
                     
Income (loss) from operations   $ 699   $ 1,394   $ (110 )     -     1,609  
                     
Financial expenses and tax on income                     (343 )
                     
Net income                   $ 1,266  
                             
                             
                             
    RFID   Supply
Chain
Solutions
 		  Intelligent
Robotics 		  Intercompany   Consolidated
    Six months ended June 30,
    2022
                     
                     
Revenues   $ 7,693   $ 12,873   $ 572     $ -   $ 21,138  
                     
                     
Gross profit (loss)     1,915     2,575     (19 )     -     4,471  
                     
Allocated operating expenses     1,209     1,585     271       -     3,065  
                     
Acquisition expenses     44     -     -       -     44  
                     
Unallocated operating expenses*     -     -     -           361  
                     
Income (loss) from operations   $ 662   $ 990   $ (290 )     -     1,001  
                     
Financial expenses and tax on income                     (529 )
                     
Net income                   $ 472  
 

*        Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    RFID   Supply
Chain
Solutions
 		  Intelligent
Robotics		   Intercompany   Consolidated
    Three months ended June 30,
    2023
                       
Revenues   $ 2,931   $ 7,863   $ 557     $ 14   $ 11,365  
                       
                       
Gross profit     689     1,668     48       -     2,405  
                       
Allocated operating expenses     524     931     55       -     1,510  
                       
Unallocated operating expenses*                 -     188  
                       
Income (loss) from operations   $ 165   $ 737   $ (7 )     -     707  
                       
Financial expenses and tax on income                     (98 )
                       
Net income                   $ 609  
                                   
                                   
                                   
    RFID   Supply
Chain
Solutions		   Intelligent
Robotics		   Intercompany   Consolidated
    Three months ended June 30,
    2022
                       
Revenues   $ 3,590   $ 6,366   $ 394     $ -   $ 10,350  
                       
                       
Gross profit     885     1,332     3       -     2,220  
                       
Allocated operating expenses     566     809     129       -     1,504  
                       
Unallocated operating expenses*                 -     179  
                       
Income (loss) from operations   $ 319   $ 523   $ (126 )     -     537  
                       
Financial expenses and tax on income                     (378 )
                       
Net income                   $ 159  
 

*        Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


For additional information, contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

