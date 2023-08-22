CEX.IO’s Becky Sarwate to Join Twitter Spaces Live Event Hosted by Cointelegraph

The Future of Crypto Trading will explore how exchanges are navigating the current market landscape, and provide opportunities to expand on visions for its ongoing development.

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance (DeFi), announces that it will join a live event on Twitter Spaces tomorrow, moderated by Cointelegraph. The company’s Head of Communications, Becky Sarwate, will appear alongside fellow industry leaders to explore the state of crypto trading, and provide insights into what may lay ahead for the digital economy.

The Future of Crypto Trading virtual discussion will be held on Wednesday, August 23, at 11 a.m. EST, and is open to all participants via a public link. Representatives from MEXC Global, Bybit, GoodCrypto, and Huobi will join CEX.IO to answer questions and discuss the shifting nature of the crypto ecosystem. After a mix of regulatory wins and ambiguities, the clear-eyed conversation will illuminate how companies are positioning themselves to account for a range of potential outcomes.

“It’s no secret that 2023 has been rocky for crypto, but to say we haven’t seen forward momentum is a defeatist, glass-half-empty view,” Sarwate said. “Despite uncertainty in traditional finance, and increased scrutiny from regulators, technological innovations, legal clarity, and accountability for bad actors are all reasons to be optimistic about the future. I look forward to a spirited discussion that works to realign our shared values and interest in improving the space for participants at every stage of their crypto journey.”

As CEX.IO approaches a decade of leadership in the crypto space, the company is still making waves in the industry. Recently, the company was shortlisted for “Best Exchange” and “Best Exchange - Innovation” by the Hedgeweek APAC Digital Assets Awards 2023. This continues a groundswell of positive recognition and accolades for the legacy platform.

In turn, Cointelegraph is a trusted vector of information within the crypto space that works to highlight the individuals and aims behind the protocols. With timely coverage, and frequent updates from their Innovation Circle, they continue to be an outlet of repute within a fast-moving industry.

To set a reminder for the live event, click here.

###

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2023 | CEX.IO Ltd All rights reserved. Not to be reproduced or retransmitted without permission.

CEX.IO is a trading name of, and [digital asset platform products and services] are offered by: in the U.S., CEX.IO Corp., registered with FinCEN in jurisdictions where it is licensed to operate as a Money Service Business (MSB Activities 409 499), registered office 900 E Diehl Rd STE 110, Naperville, IL 60563; in Canada, CEX.IO Limited, registered with FINTRAC; in Europe, CEX.IO Limited, registered in Gibraltar, No. 116846, registered office 8-10 Queensway Montagu Pavilion Gibraltar GX11 1AA. CEX.IO Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission as a DLT Provider under the authorization number: FSC0686FSA; CEX Overseas Ltd, registered in the British Virgin Islands, No. 2046189, registered office Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, VG 1110. CEX.IO Limited and CEX Overseas Ltd are subsidiaries of CEX.IO Holding Ltd.

These materials are for informational purposes only, and are not intended to be used for trading or investment purposes or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or financial product. These materials do not provide any form of advice (investment, tax or legal). CEX.IO is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell securities, to hire any investment adviser or to pursue any investment or trading strategy.

The value of digital and virtual currencies is derived from supply and demand in the global marketplace which can rise or fall independently of any fiat or government currency.

Holding digital and virtual currencies carries exchange rate and other types of risk.

Transactions in virtual currency are irrevocable, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or accidental transactions may result in the loss of your money with no recourse.

Any questions regarding this document or application of any law, rule or regulation can be referred to us via email at [compliance@cex.io].

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names not owned by CEX.IO Ltd are the property of their respective owners.

Please refer to the Terms of Use for more details.

Becky Sarwate CEX.IO (773) 507-3554 R.Sarwate@CEX.IO