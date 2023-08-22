Brett Baumeister Joins The Middlefield Banking Company as Senior Vice President – Commercial Lending Western Region

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middlefield Banking Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN), today announced the appointment of Brett Baumeister as the Senior Vice President – Commercial Lending Western Region.



“Brett is a proven banker and leader with over 30 years of experience serving communities throughout Western Ohio. His appointment follows the recent additions of new commercial market executives in both Central and Northeast Ohio. With a strong leadership team in place, we are well positioned to grow by serving the local needs of our Western, Central, and Northeast Ohio markets. I am excited to work with Brett and look forward to his contributions to The Middlefield Banking Company,” said Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., Middlefield’s President.

Baumeister brings 33 years of banking and leadership experience to The Middlefield Banking Company. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President/Regional President at F&M Bank, and responsible for managing the bank’s Southern Ohio market. Prior to his tenure at F&M Bank, Brett’s career includes advancing leadership roles at Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond, Park National Corporation, National City Corporation, and Citizens National Bank of Norwalk. Baumeister is actively involved in a number of community and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio and was named the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year in 2016. Baumeister is a graduate of the University of Toledo, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.75 billion at June 30, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: James R. Heslop, II

Chief Executive Officer

Middlefield Banc Corp.

(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219

JHeslop@middlefieldbank.com Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82062436-a19d-46ad-8702-c7e5cc71cafd