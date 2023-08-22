OpsMx Builds Strong Momentum During First Half of 2023

60% growth in users, expansion at Global 10 enterprises, launch of industry-first CI/CD solution built for supply chain security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsMx , the leader in intelligent continuous delivery, today announced that adoption of its solutions during the first half of 2023 has grown by over 60%, driven by projects at a diverse set of customers including some of the world’s largest enterprises. The company also launched the industry’s first CI/CD solution for software supply chain security, received a Gold Stevie Award in the DevOps Solution category, and expanded its thought leadership activities through conferences and webinars.



“It’s been an extraordinary first half of the year, with critical wins across the organization, including the release of the industry’s first CI/CD solution specifically designed for secure software delivery and deployment,” said Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx. “I’m especially pleased with the growing role for OpsMx in some of the world’s most demanding organizations as they work to accelerate software delivery. With more customers concerned about control and compliance grows, I’m confident that we will continue this level of execution during the second half of the year.”

Company Growth

New customers and projects, including Global 10, SaaS leader, and AI startup enterprises.

60% growth in solution adoption across customers.

OpsMx named Robert Boule as the company’s VP of Product. Boule has 19 years of product management and solution engineering experience, including deep expertise in continuous delivery, enterprise security, and SaaS operations.



Products & Services

OpsMx announced the industry’s first CI/CD solution designed for software supply chain security . By adding OpsMx ISD Security to their existing software lifecycle, organizations can prevent the introduction of security issues, discover and more quickly resolve vulnerabilities in production environments, and capture a delivery bill of materials (DBOM).



Awards

OpsMx was named a Gold Stevie winner in the DevOps Solution category for the OpsMx Intelligent Software Delivery Platform.



Thought Leadership

Conferences

On-Demand Webinars

Robert Boule, OpsMx VP of Product Management, and Mark Levy, OpsMx Sr. Director of Product Marketing, presented Beyond the SBOM: Introducing the “Delivery Bill of Materials” for Software Delivery Security , a webinar on how Delivery Bill of Materials (DBOM) enhances software delivery transparency and attestation, going beyond the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to give comprehensive control and visibility over continuous delivery and deployment.

, a webinar on how Delivery Bill of Materials (DBOM) enhances software delivery transparency and attestation, going beyond the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to give comprehensive control and visibility over continuous delivery and deployment. Robert Boule, OpsMx VP of Product Management, and Mark Levy, OpsMx Sr. Director of Product Marketing, presented Best Practices for Securing CD for Jenkins, Argo and Spinnaker , a webinar on the challenges inherent in modern software delivery and how OpsMx Secure Software Delivery (SSD) addresses them, including best practices related to automated risk prevention, end-to-end traceability and deployment verification.

, a webinar on the challenges inherent in modern software delivery and how OpsMx Secure Software Delivery (SSD) addresses them, including best practices related to automated risk prevention, end-to-end traceability and deployment verification. Sreejith S Menon, OpsMx Product Manager, and Mark Levy, OpsMx Sr. Director of Product Marketing, presented Solving Enterprise Visibility Challenges in Kubernetes Deployments with Argo and OpsMx , a technical deep dive into the common challenges faced by DevOps Engineers and SREs when managing large-scale Kubernetes deployments with Argo and how the OpsMx Visibility extensions to open source Argo can help provide real-time visibility across applications and clusters, troubleshoot issues quickly, and optimize workflows for improved performance.

, a technical deep dive into the common challenges faced by DevOps Engineers and SREs when managing large-scale Kubernetes deployments with Argo and how the OpsMx Visibility extensions to open source Argo can help provide real-time visibility across applications and clusters, troubleshoot issues quickly, and optimize workflows for improved performance. Gopinath Rebala, OpsMx CTO, and Mark Levy, OpsMx Sr. Director of Product Marketing, presented Securing Your Software Supply Chain with Spinnaker , a technical webinar on how Spinnaker and the software delivery process offer a single point of control and enforcement of policies that protect security and ensure compliance, without shifting more work to software development teams.

, a technical webinar on how Spinnaker and the software delivery process offer a single point of control and enforcement of policies that protect security and ensure compliance, without shifting more work to software development teams. Gopinath Rebala, OpsMx CTO, and Mark Levy, OpsMx Sr. Director of Product Marketing, presented How to Achieve Enterprise Code-to-Cloud Visibility with Argo and OpsMx , a webinar on how the OpsMx Visibility and Audit for Argo module provides enterprise-wide visibility and control of deployments, applications, Argo instances, and workflows through a single pane of glass.



To learn more about the OpsMx Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform:

About OpsMX

OpsMx simplifies and intelligently automates secure software delivery, enabling hundreds of thousands of developers at Google, Cisco, Western Union, and other leading global enterprises to ship better software faster. Incorporating open source Argo and Spinnaker, OpsMx is the first platform specifically designed to securely deploy applications in container, virtual machine, and multi-cloud environments. The company’s 120 employees serve customers from offices in Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. For more information, visit www.opsmx.com .

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For OpsMx

Brigit@compel-pr.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.