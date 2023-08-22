Alicia Economos of Wholehearted Living to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In these challenging times, many of us are feeling more stressed and anxious than ever. Although it is natural to feel uncertain in today’s world, many times it is the pain from our past that is the source of our ongoing angst, disappointments, and frustrations. The hurts, humiliations, and times of unmet needs from our past can impact us both mentally and physically – denying us from living in and enjoying the present. Maybe we didn’t get that “dream job”, are going through a painful breakup, or are continually being told we’re not “good enough.” We feel discouraged and disconnected from our hopes and dreams in spite of advice from our well-meaning friends and family.

What if there was a way we could break free from what is holding us back from creating our own version of an awesome life? What if we learned how to shift our perspective and embrace all that life has to offer? How would it feel to liberate ourselves from self-judgment that has been so deeply ingrained inside of us, thus allowing us to move forward and begin living the life we’ve always dreamed of?

Alicia Economos, a highly sought after speaker, author, seasoned Life Coach and Founder and owner of the Wholehearted Living Program addresses these questions.

“Living wholeheartedly is experiencing a sense of harmony, self-confidence and joy despite any challenging circumstances or hardships we may be going through. When living with a wholehearted approach, we can focus on the things that are most valuable to us. It means living our best lives by discovering and embracing who we are and who we aren’t; and being okay with both. It means having nothing to hide, nothing to fear, nothing to prove and nothing to lose and experiencing the freedom to live our lives fully and intentionally with an unwavering faith that God is with us every step of the way.”

Alicia shares research that indicates the average person has well over 35,000 self-thoughts each day. On average, over 75% of those daily thoughts are negative and self-defeating and, therefore, have tragic consequences on our lives. The good news, however, is that we can learn to “rewire” our brains by decluttering some of our beliefs; about who we are, what we are capable of and who God is. After doing so, we can be empowered to live up to our fullest potential.

She also encourages us to focus on how we handle feelings – both our own and those of others. She advocates learning to CHOOSE to no longer dwell on toxic, limiting beliefs and discontinuing the self destructive patterns or behaviors we have adopted. Instead, we can learn to develop healthy and vibrant relationships with ourselves and, as a result, form new habits that help us cultivate connections; all while embracing our imperfections and vulnerabilities. Alicia helps us discover that we are all on a journey to discover our true identities in Christ and to embrace our desperate need for God. Through a vibrant relationship with Him, we can defeat adversity and move past our prior wounding to live an abundant life.

Alicia candidly shares her own very personal journey. A self-proclaimed people pleaser, she became exhausted, burnt out and disillusioned due to her struggle with her self-defeating beliefs; she believed she was not smart enough, pretty enough or good enough. Like so many others, she “numbed” her pain through overworking, perfectionism, people-pleasing and other destructive habits. As she faced her own demons, she began to discover the amazing woman God created in her and she slowly began to rise out of the ashes.

Then her beloved husband was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and, a few months later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. For two years they shared an oncologist and endured multiple surgeries, treatments, tests and more. Then, in August of 2020, her husband passed away just as the Covid shutdown was beginning. While this would be a lot for anyone to handle and she deeply grieved the loss of her soul mate, Alicia not only survived, she learned to THRIVE. As a result of developing a vibrant and healthy relationship with herself and with God, she experienced a resounding joy despite her tremendous loss. She also felt an incredible sense of peace and comfort knowing that her partner and best friend was not only pain free, but was with God in Heaven. Today, cancer free, Alicia and her “big fat Greek family” live in Des Moines, Iowa, with their beloved pets.

She is passionate about helping others learn to live wholeheartedly, as a way of intentionally living life! She says, “Decluttering your relationship with yourself and your past helps you see a new path forward, because the most pivotal relationship we have is the one with ourselves.”

In fact, clients in her Wholehearted Living program discover that, through the exploration of their own stories with complete authenticity and vulnerability, they acquire self-compassion. They also come to realize they are not alone and learn we all have much more in common with each other than they could imagine. Through her Wholehearted Living program, she offers the tools that allow participants to become free from the trauma of their pasts so they can embrace the present with confidence and the future with hope.

“My mission is to enthusiastically encourage others to discover who they are in Christ. Without knowing the love of God, we can never thoroughly heal from our wounds of the past and become who we are created to be. Even though Heaven is our eternal home, we can also have Heaven on earth RIGHT NOW if we learn to live and love wholeheartedly. Let’s join forces and have our greatest impact on the world around us, by loving God, ourselves and others with ALL our hearts!”

Close Up Radio will feature Alicia Economos in an interview with Jim Masters on August 24th at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on August 31st at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.aliciaeconomos.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno