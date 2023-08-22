Game, Set, Match: Navigate the US Open 2023 Tennis Championships Like a Pro
VIP Experience: How Limousine Services are Elevating the US Open Journey with Exclusive Discounts
New York's energy is unparalleled, and we aim to blend that energy with a touch of luxury for tennis fans.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated US Open Tennis Championships returns from August 28 to September 10, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide are not just gearing up for the matches but also for a heightened spectator experience. This year brings together thrilling match schedules, streamlined ticket procurement, and the added luxury of Riga Global Travel's limousine services, complete with a special discount for the event's duration.
— Sammy Jemal, Owner of Riga Global Travel & Limousine Service
The hallowed grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center eagerly await the tennis marvels and their passionate fans. Historically, the US Open has been a unifying global sports fest. The 2022 edition saw over 700,000 attendees, and with the world gradually emerging from the pandemic, the 2023 numbers are expected to soar even higher.
Michael Dowse, USTA CEO, expressed, "The US Open symbolizes international camaraderie and supreme sportsmanship. With the 2023 Championships, fans will experience enriched amenities, especially in transportation, making it a complete and memorable event."
Adding a layer of luxury to this year's event is the collaboration with Riga Global Travel & Limousine Service. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, and New York City, Riga offers services that promise spectators an arrival in unmatched style and comfort. "New York's energy is unparalleled, and we aim to blend that energy with a touch of luxury for tennis fans," remarked Sammy Jemal, Owner of Riga Global Travel & Limousine Service.
And here's the cherry on top: For the duration of the US Open, Riga Global Travel & Limousine Service is offering a special 10% discount on their limousine services. Fans just need to mention the discount code USOPEN2023 when booking.
The buzzing Labor Day Weekend from September 2-3 stands out as a highlight, guaranteeing tickets for gripping early-round matches. An exclusive Labor Day Weekend Package further sweetens the deal with added perks.
But the climax, the Finals weekend from September 9-10, is where adrenaline levels will peak. The much-talked-about Promenade Tickets are in demand, ensuring fans a phenomenal viewing experience without an exorbitant price tag.
Key numbers for enthusiasts:
The venue, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, spans a massive 46.5 acres.
128 ace male and female players will vie for tennis supremacy.
After 2022's prize money crossed $57 million, 2023 is abuzz with the possibility of an even higher purse.
Sammy Jemal, Owner of Riga Global Travel & Limousine Services, highlighted, "Our partnership with the US Open Tennis Championships transcends mere business. It's an endeavor to amplify the entire experience – from the journey to the very last match."
About Riga Global Travel & Limousine Service
Riga Global Travel & Limousine Service, a luxury beacon in Stamford, CT, and New York City, promises journeys that are a class apart. From a fleet of high-end vehicles to unmatched service levels, Riga ensures each ride is an event in itself. Discover the pinnacle of luxury travel at rigaglobaltravel.com.
Remember, book your limo now and enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on your luxurious ride to the US Open by using the code USOPEN2023 at Riga Global Travel & Limousine Service.
Sammy Jemal
Riga Global Travel & Limousine Service
+1 212-850-0900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other