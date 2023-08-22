Dela Rosa: Opening statement PSR 728 - Ambush of Aparri Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda

OPENING STATEMENT

PSR 728 - AMBUSH OF APARRI VICE MAYOR ROMMEL ALAMEDA

AUGUST 22, 2023

Noong nakaraang linggo, pinakinggan natin ang panig at ang testimonya ng bawat isa. But apart from seeing the details of the case of the ambushed Aparri 6, I am also seeing connections. [Mas] nakita natin kung paano talagang magkakaugnay ang pamumuno, kapayapaan, pagpapatupad ng batas, at katotohanan. Kapag ang isa lamang diyan ay nabahiran ng kasamaan, o ng hindi mabuting intensyon, tiyak na apektado ang lahat.

Every single thing that we do, as public officials, as police officers, as journalists, or whatever our position in life is, hangs on a very delicate balance. The balance is achieved when we all work with the same sense of integrity, the same moral compass. But when one, just one of those elements, is tainted with a distorted compass, that results [in] chaos.

In order for us to contribute in the restoration of the balance, we shall now resume our investigation, in aid of legislation, on the ambush of Vice Mayor Alameda together with his five companions.