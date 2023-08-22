Dela Rosa: Opening statement PSR 736 Killing of Jerhode "Jemboy" Baltazar

PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 22, 2023 OPENING STATEMENT

PSR 736 KILLING OF JERHODE "JEMBOY" BALTAZAR

AUGUST 22, 2023 Pagkatapos natin mapag usapan ang kagimbal-gimbal na pagpatay kay dating Vice Mayor Alameda at lima pa niyang kasama, ngayon ay tutungo naman tayo sa pagkamatay ni Jerhode "Jemboy" Baltazar. Si Jemboy ay labing-pitong anyos na binatilyo na napatay noong ikalawang araw ng Agosto, bandang ala-una ng hapon, habang siya ay nag-aayos ng kanyang bangka kasama ang kanyang kaibigan. Sa mga naulila ni Jemboy, ako po ay taos-pusong nakikiramay sa inyong lahat. Bilang isa ring magulang, batid ko na wala nang mas sasakit pa sa pait na dulot ng pagkamatay ng isang anak. Alam ko pong mas mahihirapan tayong tanggapin ang pagkawala ni Jemboy kung ito ay dahil sa kapabayaan ng mga taong nanumpang protektahan at pagsilbihan ang bawat Pilipino. Tulad ninyo ay agarang hustisya at pawang katotohanan rin ang aking hiling. I said this before, and I will say it again, that the eye of justice favors no one, walang kinikilingan kundi katotohanan. And though we cannot bring the innocent life that was lost, as your Chairman of Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and as members of your Senate, we hope to be instrumental in aiding the proper authorities in resolving this case, and somehow give comfort to the grieving loved ones of the victim. Similar to all our other hearings, we are here not to point fingers nor to determine the guilt or innocence of anyone, but we will focus on the three (3) policy considerations which must be addressed by our resource persons today: 1. First, whether there has been a breach on the rules of engagement by members of the Navotas Police Station; 2. Second, whether the PNP guidelines on the use of body-worn cameras has been strictly followed; 3. Third, whether there are sufficient training programs being conducted by the PNP to ensure that their personnel are, at all times, knowledgeable with policies and procedures on police operations. Kung ang atin bang kapulisan ay bago sila maka-graduate sa PSBRC (Public Safety Basic Recruit Course) ay talaga bang puspusan ba o talaga bang inaral nila ng husto iyong POP natin, Police Operational Procedures; 4. Finally, for the information of the public, we will seek clarification on the status of administrative and criminal cases involving PNP personnel involved in shooting incidents during police operations. Maraming salamat po.