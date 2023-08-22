Submit Release
Congratulations to Cambodia on establishment of 7th-tenure NA, Government

VIETNAM, August 22 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on Tuesday extended congratulations to their Cambodian counterparts on the occasion of the establishment of the 7th-tenure National Assembly (NA) and Government (2023-2028).

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a congratulatory letter to PM Hun Manet, while NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ sent a letter of congratulations to NA President Khuon Sodary.

In the letters, the Vietnamese leaders expressed their belief that under the leadership of PM Hun Manet and NA President Khuon Sodary, Cambodia will reap greater achievements in building a country of peace, stability, development and prosperity, which plays an increasingly important role and position in the region and the world.

Both leaders believe that the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Việt Nam and Cambodia will continue to be consolidated and developed for the sake of their people, positively contributing to the ASEAN Community, and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a letter of congratulations to Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea. — VNS

