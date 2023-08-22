Submit Release
Statement on the passing of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople

August 22, 2023

I and my wife Kat Pimentel extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople, who served as the Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers. Secretary Toots' untimely passing is a great loss to our nation.

During her tenure as Secretary, Toots demonstrated unwavering commitment. She did not waste a day to organize and establish the newly created Department of Migrant Workers. Under her tenure, DMW is truly the home of overseas Filipinos.

Her compassion and advocacy for the rights of overseas Filipino workers were truly commendable. The Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute, an organization she founded, is a testament to her dedication and love for our countrymen. Her legacy will live on through the continued efforts of this institution and the legacy she left behind in the Department of Migrant Workers.

I had the privilege of not only working alongside Secretary Toots in a professional capacity but also sharing the airwaves with her as co-anchors on a radio program. She was not just a colleague, but also a friend who I will truly miss.

In this time of mourning, let us remember Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople for her unwavering commitment to service and for being the guiding light during the darkest hours of countless overseas Filipinos.

