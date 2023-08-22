Việt Nam, Australia commit to boost cooperation

VIETNAM, August 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong co-chaired the 5th Việt Nam-Australia Foreign Ministers Meeting on Tuesday during the latter's second official visit to Việt Nam.

The conference, which was an annual event maintained between the two foreign ministries, carried special significance as it took place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1973 - 2023).

During the conference, the two sides discussed the implementation of the Việt Nam-Australia Strategic Partnership, regional and international issues of mutual concern, and areas of cooperation between the two foreign ministries.

Both ministers expressed their delight in the strong and solid development of bilateral relations over the past 50 years. Particularly, the political relationship had been increasingly consolidated with growing trust. Security and defence cooperation had been effective, especially in UN peacekeeping efforts.

Economic and trade cooperation had thrived, with trade reaching nearly US$16 billion in 2022, turning Việt Nam into Australia's 10th largest trading partner, and making Australia Việt Nam's 7th largest trading partner.

New areas of cooperation such as climate change adaptation and clean energy were being actively promoted, including a 105-million-Australian dollar package allocated by Australia to support Việt Nam in building climate change resilience and clean energy development infrastructure.

Both ministers highly praised the close coordination and cooperation between the two foreign ministries, especially in facilitating high-level exchanges.

Both sides agreed to continue coordinating and organising activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and effectively implementing high-level agreements, including the intention to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced during the official visit to Australia by the National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ in December 2022.

The ministers exchanged information on regional and international developments of mutual interest, agreeing to enhance coordination between the two countries to contribute to regional peace, stability, and cooperation.

Minister Penny Wong emphasised Australia's commitment to cooperation and support for the central role of ASEAN and agreed to continue enhancing cooperation for the sustainable development of the Mekong sub-region.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, both ministers underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as respecting international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982.

Both sides agreed to continue supporting each other's candidacies in regional and international organisations and forums, particularly at the United Nations. — VNS