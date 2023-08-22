PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 22, 2023 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PASSING OF SECRETARY TOOTS OPLE I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Secretary Toots Ople of the Department of Migrant Workers. Toots has advocated all her life in advancing the welfare of our overseas Filipino workers and the labor sector in general. Additionally, she played a crucial role in advancing the rights of women and the youth. Her passing marks a significant loss to the Marcos administration and to the entire nation. Buong puso ang aking pakikiramay sa pamilya at kamag-anakan na naulila ni Secretary Toots.