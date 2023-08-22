Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,128 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the passing of Secretary Toots Ople

PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release
August 22, 2023

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PASSING OF SECRETARY TOOTS OPLE

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Secretary Toots Ople of the Department of Migrant Workers. Toots has advocated all her life in advancing the welfare of our overseas Filipino workers and the labor sector in general. Additionally, she played a crucial role in advancing the rights of women and the youth. Her passing marks a significant loss to the Marcos administration and to the entire nation.

Buong puso ang aking pakikiramay sa pamilya at kamag-anakan na naulila ni Secretary Toots.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the passing of Secretary Toots Ople

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more