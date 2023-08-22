SP Zubiri on the Passing of Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople

22 August 2023

I join the country in mourning the loss of Sec. Susan "Toots" Ople, a dedicated public servant with a huge heart for our people. She showed us that true leadership is about kindness and compassion, dedicating her life and her career to the least privileged and the least heard.

Sec. Ople's passing leaves an irreplaceable void, but one that we will strive to fill with the same remarkable warmth, conviction, and passion that she had in life. In her honor, we will continue the great gains she has made to protect and uplift our migrant workers and all of our laborers.

We send our love and prayers to the Ople family in this difficult time.