August 22, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PASSING OF DMW SECRETARY SUSAN "TOOTS" OPLE The untimely passing of Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople, a true public servant and ally, deeply saddened us. She dedicated herself wholeheartedly to the welfare and well-being of Overseas Filipino Workers. Her work extended far beyond the call of duty, as she tirelessly advocated for fair labor practices, better working conditions, and the protection of the rights of OFWs. She has always welcomed our office's efforts in rescuing our kababayans who were victims of human trafficking. She bravely stepped up to help OFWs in need. She was a refuge for women workers who were experiencing abuse in foreign countries. She was at the forefront of the war against modern slavery. She was loving and full of faith. Sec. Toots was a beacon of compassion and a true champion of OFWs. As we bid farewell to a remarkable individual, a steadfast advocate, and a dear ally, may her legacy continue to guide us in our efforts to ensure that the rights and dignity of overseas Filipinos are respected.