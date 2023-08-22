Việt Nam takes actions to support landlocked developing countries: diplomat

VIETNAM, August 22 - BANGKOK — Việt Nam, as a developing transit country, has taken a lot of actions within regional, sub-regional and bilateral frameworks to assist landlocked developing countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chí Thành said on August 22.

Accordingly, Việt Nam had actively implemented many projects and programmes such as the East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) connecting Việt Nam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar; and promoted cooperation in the Mekong sub-region, Thành told the High-Level Euro-Asia Regional Review Meeting of the Vienna Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) which opened in Bangkok the same day.

The country also actively joined efforts to strengthen ASEAN connectivity and other bilateral plans such as “One border – One pillar” with Laos.

Its strong commitment to support the LLDCs was underscored by its hosting of the Asia-Pacific Regional Annual Meeting of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) and the mid-year meeting of the ASEAN Freight Forwarders Association (AFFA) in July, and the UN High-level Meeting for the Euro-Asia Region on Improving Cooperation on Transit, Trade. Facilitation and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2017.

On the basis of experiences gained in the post-pandemic recovery process, Việt Nam had made several proposals, including strengthening infrastructure connectivity, developing fields that are less affected by geographical distance such as sustainable tourism and digital economy to exploit the economic potential of LLDCs, and intensifying transport cooperation through transboundary river routes such as the Mekong River. Recently, in January 2023, Việt Nam signed an agreement with Laos to connect 29 ports along 1,800 km of the Mekong River in Laos with Việt Nam's seaports, Thành said.

At the meeting, the diplomat reaffirmed Việt Nam's strong commitment to support and strengthen cooperation with the LLDCs, adding that the country is willing to contribute to common goals and actions towards inclusive, sustainable and resilient development, with no country left behind.

During the two-day meeting, participants are scheduled to continue updating the review of the Vienna programme of action towards the organisation of the third UN Conference on the LLDCs in 2024 in Rwanda; discuss achievements and limitations, and opportunities and challenges; and share experiences and make policy recommendations to strengthen resilience and meet specific needs of the LLDCs in the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. — VNS