Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the passing of DMW Secretary Toots Ople

We offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople. She was the first person in all of our minds to head the agency when we passed the Department of Migrant Workers Act in the 18th Congress. Secretary Toots was a dynamic leader who made momentous achievements in the DMW.

Today is a sad day not only for her family, friends and the people of Bulacan but for the entire nation who share her dream of providing better job opportunities for Filipinos overseas.

To my kababayan and dear friend, Secretary Toots, you will be deeply missed.