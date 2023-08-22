Now Automate Credit Card Spending for Your Travel and Shopping Ambitions

Uthrive Premium Introduces Innovative Credit Card Management Technology

SUMMIT, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uthrive, a personal finance focused fintech, announced today the launch of its premium solution, revolutionizing the way users can automatically align credit card spending with their personal goals.

For the first time ever, individuals can receive personalized recommendations tailored to their preferred airlines globally, desired luxury hotel stays, or maximize cash back preferences and can seamlessly optimize their card usage.

"One of the biggest challenges today is finding a way to optimize spending and maximize rewards while also aligning with travel and entertainment preferences. With Uthrive Premium, we have made it possible to accumulate rewards of your liking, rather than collecting rewards that go unused or settling for benefits that don’t fit one’s goals or lifestyle," said Sameer Gupta, founder and CEO of Uthrive.

Uthrive Premium provides users with nearly unlimited travel and shopping choices and unparalleled flexibility. With access to over 90% of rewards market, including popular reward programs from American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, and Citi ThankYou Points and more.

Users can tailor their card spending to earn rewards on 29 major airline rewards programs globally. This includes Delta SkyMiles, United MileagePlus, American AAdvantage, as well as international carriers like British Airways, Lufthansa, Emirates, Air China, and Singapore Airlines. Consumers can also focus their rewards to earn stays at 94 global hospitality brands across major hotel rewards programs such as Marriott BonVoy, Hilton Honors and World of Hyatt.

Furthermore, Uthrive Premium introduces an innovative feature—an automatic activation of merchant offers on credit and debit cards. Instead of manually activating these offers one by one, users can now effortlessly benefit from additional savings on their regular purchases. Once auto-activated, Uthrive Premium users can simply use their credit or debit cards for purchases and receive statement credits or cash back directly into their accounts within 7-14 days.

This convenient feature covers six major banks, including American Express, Bank of America, Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank. Ultimately, auto-activating merchant offers unlocks an additional $400-800 cash back from popular merchants such as Nike, Expedia, CVS, Shell or KFC, on top of the rewards (points, miles, etc.) offered by credit cards.

The preceding information includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements regarding Uthrive Premium. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors.

About Uthrive

Founded in 2021, Uthrive is a cutting-edge platform developed by experts in the consumer credit and fintech industries. It provides hyper-personalized spending advice to help credit card users maximize reward points, miles, or cash back. Uthrive users have access to best-in-class card advice for purchases made at millions of online and in-store merchants, including at the point of sale, wherever they may be.

