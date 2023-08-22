RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. to Participate in Fully Charged LIVE Canada Show 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or “Company”), a battery materials company focused on lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, is pleased to announce its involvement in the Fully Charged LIVE Canada Show - The World’s No. 1 Home Energy & Electric Vehicle Show. This event is scheduled to take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre from September 8th to the 10th, 2023.

This marks the second time RecycLiCo has taken part in a Fully Charged event, and it's notable that this year’s event is the first time Fully Charged Canada is being hosted in Vancouver, BC.

During the event, CEO of RecycLiCo, Zarko Meseldzija, will be a panelist in the discussion ‘Batteries - are they ethical, sustainable & recyclable?’ which is scheduled from 1pm to 1:30pm on Saturday, September 9th, 2023. He will be joined by Robert Llewellyn, Founder of Fully Charged; Rebecca Paisley, Senior Geochemist at WSP; Ken Hendricks from The Automotive Retailers Association, and Sandy Munro, Chief Executive of Munro & Associates.

Mr. Meseldzija shared, “It’s an honor to be a part of Fully Charged Canada’s debut event in Vancouver. It offers a platform to underscore the innovation and environmental sustainability embedded in our lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling process and business model. We are eager to engage with the public and share insights with like-minded professionals.”

Throughout the duration of the show, attendees are welcome to visit booth 625, where Zarko, accompanied by team members, will be addressing queries about RecycLiCo’s patented lithium-ion battery recycling process and its role in enabling a sustainable circular battery supply chain.

In addition, RecycLiCo Battery Materials is offering a 50% discount on ticket prices for those interested in attending the event. Please use the code ‘FCFIFTY’ when purchasing. For more information on Fully Charged LIVE and the various panel discussions, please click here .

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

