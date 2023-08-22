CGIVB Selects PlanSource to Provide Best In Class Benefits Platform to Clients

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading cloud-based benefits engagement platform, announced a new reseller partnership with Corporate Group Insurance Voluntary Benefits (CGIVB), a voluntary benefits enrollment firm based out of Ohio. Through this new collaboration, CGIVB will offer PlanSource to clients seeking a highly configurable technology solution that can scale with growing businesses.



With a strong technology arm, CGIVB partners with brokers and HR teams to help make it easy for employees to appreciate and enroll in their benefits. Both PlanSource and CGIVB are committed to providing excellent service, tailored solutions and cutting-edge technology to streamline benefits administration and elevate the employee experience.

“This is a massive game changer for our business,” said Nick Giancola, President at CGIVB. “Teaming up with PlanSource allows us to extend our reach, bring significant value to our carrier and broker partners, and empower our clients to own their benefits efficiently.”



Resellers need a modern, sophisticated technology platform that can provide a great client experience to even the most complex clients. With PlanSource, reseller partners manage all aspects of the client relationship, including implementation, annual open enrollment and everything in between. PlanSource invests in R&D and provides ongoing training to keep partners in the loop and support when they need it.

“We’re excited to welcome CGIVB to our reseller partner community. With their network of partners and connections, we are confident that their expertise will seamlessly complement our benefits engagement platform,” said Phil Carollo, President, Sales at PlanSource. “Together, we will deliver an enhanced benefits and engagement experience to CGIVB’s customers and partners.”

