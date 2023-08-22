Ice Cream Dried Mix Market projected to surpass US$2.848 billion by 2028
The global ice cream dried mix market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% to reach US$2,848.789 million in 2028 from US$2,219.609 million in 2021.
Ice cream dried mix offer a reduction in volume thereby reducing storage space, simplicity in handling and packaging, and lower transportation costs due to the reduction in weight.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global ice cream dried mix market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$2,848.789 million by 2028.
A major factor propelling the ice cream dried mix market growth is the considerable advancement in drying techniques, this difficulty has been overcome by making ice cream mix powder during the flush season and using it to make ice cream during the lean season when milk and milk products are severely scarce. The advantages of dried ice cream mix include a reduction in volume that reduces storage space, simplicity in handling and packaging, a reduced ability to expire, the removal of the need for refrigerator storage space, and lower transportation costs due to the reduction in weight.
The ice cream dried mix market is proliferating due to the validity of flavored ice creams. Because of this, ice cream buyers are more inclined to pay more for these goods. Manufacturers are expanding the range of their products by adding exotic flavors such as tropical fruits, coconuts, and lemons in order to cater to changing consumer demands. Additionally, consumers who care about their health can choose ice cream powders with low calories and fat.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in April 2023, the Original Astronaut ice cream announced its return to the market. The freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches were developed decades back with NASA and are now available for consumption by the public as well.
Based on constituents, the market is segmented into fat, milk solids, sucrose, emulsifiers and stabilizers, and others. The fat segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to its high milk fat content, dried ice cream mixes are highly vulnerable to oxidative rancidity when stored. The dried mix must have a low moisture content, be gas-packed, and be stored under low-temperature settings in order to prevent the emergence of this specific fault. Hence, fat plays an important role in storing dried ice cream mix.
Based on type, the ice cream dried mix market is divided into dairy-based and non-dairy/vegan-based. The non-dairy/vegan segment is projected to hold a significant share over the projected period as customers are being obliged to buy dairy-free goods due to the prevalence of lactose intolerance and the rise in vegetarian customers, while a growing population of consumers switching to a vegan diet is accelerating market growth in the projected period.
Based on flavor, the market is segmented into chocolate, vanilla, butterscotch, strawberry, and others. The chocolate ice cream dried mix segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share as chocolate is one of the widely consumed items in the form of desserts or frozen desserts and additionally, it is packed with flavonoids and antioxidants, which help in lowering the bad cholesterol of the body. Moreover, the rapid urbanization and expanding population in developing countries will help in encouraging the consumption of chocolate-flavored products thereby fueling the segment growth.
Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment is further dived into supermarkets, retail stores, and others. Retail stores hold a significant share.
Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into commercial and household. The commercial segment holds a majority share of the market as the demand for dried mixes is increasing in HoReCa’s (hotels, restaurants, and cafes). The ease of preparing these mixes easily and instantly with many varieties is expected to boost the market growth.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America holds a major share owing to the presence of a population with high per capita income and a demand for instant preparation food items. Additionally, the demand for dried mix is increasing in confectionery and bakeries in the region thereby increasing the demand for dried premixes.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global ice cream dried mix market that have been covered include A.E.C. Canning Co., Ltd., Amba Enterprise (Amba Foods), Nas Gida (ARO), Cargill, Incorporated, Skyline Food Products LLP, Shanti Engineers, Top Creamery, Kwality, Kanegrade, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Oceanpower Food Equipment Tech Co., Ltd, Pregel America, Luis Gelato, Hindchef (P) Ltd., Aussie Blends, and Henley Bridge among other significant market players.
The global ice cream dried mix market analytics report segments the market as below:
• By Constituent
o Fat
o Milk Solids
o Sucrose
o Emulsifiers & Stabilizers
o Others
• By Type
o Dairy-Based
o Non-Diary/Vegan
• By Flavor
o Chocolate
o Vanilla
o Butterscotch
o Strawberry
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• Supermarkets
• Retail Stores
• Others
• By End-Users
o Commercial
o Household
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
