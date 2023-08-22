Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size Expected To Reach $732 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market analysis. As per TBRC’s electronic contract manufacturing and design services market forecast, the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market size is predicted to reach a value of $732.34 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.3% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for consumer electronics is significantly contributing to the growth of the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest electronic contract manufacturing and design services market share. Major electronic contract manufacturing and design services market leaders include Flex Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Benchmark Electronics, Celestica Inc., Venture Corporation Limited, Fabrinet, Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corporation, Compal Electronics, Inc., Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd., New Kinpo Group, Creating Technologies LP, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology, LCS Company.

Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Segments
1) By Type: Designing, Assembly, Manufacturing, Other Types
2) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Electronic Components, Computers & Peripherals, Industrial Electronics, Other Applications
3) By End User: Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, IT and Telecom, Power and Energy, Consumer Electronics, Other End Users

Electronic contract manufacturing and design services are defined as a form of engineering and manufacturing outsourcing services that companies use to test, manufacture and distribute products, and provide return and repair services. The complexity and wide variety of electronic devices make OEMs choose electronic contract manufacturers to outsource their products for the efficient manufacturing process and to focus on internal operations such as new product development with greater complexity and higher margins.

