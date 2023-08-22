Traffic Fatality: Northbound Interstate 295 at Exit 4

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, on Northbound Interstate 295 at Exit 4

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:19 a.m., a 2019 Honda motorcycle, operated by an adult male, was traveling northbound on I-295 approaching Exit 4. The motorcycle was travelling behind a 2022 Ford Transit van. As traffic slowed down, the motorcycle struck the rear of the van. DC Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene and transported the operator of the motorcycle to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. There were no injuries to the driver of the van.

On Monday, August 21, 2023, the operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 38-year-old Marcus Hearn, of Southwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###