Suspect Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, August 21, 2023, in the 1200 block of Franklin Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:40 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect reached into an open cash register and took approximately $400. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.