Electric Vehicle Market Size Expected To Reach $793 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric vehicle market analysis. As per TBRC’s electric vehicle market forecast, the electric vehicle market size is predicted to reach a value of $793.69 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.9% through the forecast period.

Strict government regulations on vehicle emissions are expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest electric vehicle market share. Major electric vehicle market leaders include Volkswagen, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, BYD Company motors, BMW Group, Nissan Motors Co Ltd., Tesla Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler AG, Groupe Renault, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Honda Motor Co, Kia Motors Corporation, TATA Motors Limited.

Electric Vehicle Market Segments
1) By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
2) By Vehicle Type: Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
3) By Charging Type: Slow Charging, Fast Charging
4) By Power Output: Less Than 100 kW, 100 kW To 250 kW, More Than 250 kW
5) By End Use: Private, Commercial Fleets

An electric vehicle is a self-propelled vehicle that is powered by an electric motor and uses electrical charging to transport passengers and goods while reducing harmful air pollution from exhaust emissions. The electric vehicles are used as environmentally friendly vehicles as they use little or no combustion fuels (petrol, diesel. or gas).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

