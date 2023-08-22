Global Biogas Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Biogas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biogas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biogas market size is predicted to reach $102.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.
The growth in the biogas market is due to the rising shift towards renewable sources of energy. Europe region is expected to hold the largest biogas market share. Major players in the biogas market include PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Scandinavian Biogas, EnviTec Biogas AG, IES BIOGAS Srl, Air Liquide, Weltec Biopower GmbH, Biofrigas Sweden AB.
Biogas Market Segments
• By Source: Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, Agricultural Waste, Other Sources
• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By End User: Power Generation, Heat Generation, Cogeneration, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global biogas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Biogas refers to a form of biofuel that is created spontaneously when organic waste decomposes. Biogas generation is also known as anaerobic digestion since it occurs in the absence of oxygen. Biogas helps mitigate methane emissions while producing cleaner fuel for cooking, lighting, and electricity.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Biogas Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
