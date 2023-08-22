Global Aircraft Refuelling Hose Market Share, Size, Trends, Price, Analysis, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global aircraft refuelling hose market share reached a value of approximately USD 2.15 billion in 2022. Aided by the escalating demand for efficient aviation refuelling systems and increasing number of air passengers, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 2.26 billion by 2028.
Aircraft refuelling hoses are crucial components in the aviation industry, primarily used for the transfer of aviation fuel from tankers to aircraft. They are constructed to withstand extreme weather conditions, resist kinks, and provide high durability and flexibility. Aircraft refuelling hoses are also manufactured with a focus on safety, ensuring a low electrical resistance to prevent static electricity build-up, a critical factor in fuel transfer operations.
The surging demand for efficient aviation refuelling systems is a significant driver propelling the global aircraft refuelling hose market growth. With the expansion of the aviation industry and increasing awareness of the need for secure, efficient fuel transfer systems, there has been a considerable rise in demand for high-quality aircraft refuelling hoses. Additionally, the escalating frequency of air travel and cargo transportation has further augmented the demand for these hoses, given their pivotal role in ensuring efficient aircraft operation.
The rising applications of aircraft refuelling hoses in different sectors significantly contribute to the aircraft refuelling hose market development. Beyond aviation, these hoses are also used in military applications, space programmes, and marine fuel transfer, thanks to their excellent durability, safety features, and resistance to harsh conditions. For instance, in the military sector, aircraft refuelling hoses are critical for maintaining swift operations of military aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs, thus increasing the global aircraft refuelling hose market demand.
Further, the growing focus on safety and efficiency in the aviation industry has heightened the attention on aircraft refuelling hoses as an essential element in aviation operations. With the rise in technological advancements and the push for more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly aircraft, the need for reliable and efficient refuelling systems has never been greater, thereby reinforcing the aircraft refuelling hose market expansion.
Aircraft Refuelling Hose Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, sales channel, aircraft type, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
Composite Hose
Stainless Steel Hose
Rubber Hose
Market Breakup by Sales Channel
Original Equipment Manufacturer
Aftermarket
Market Breakup by Aircraft Type
Helicopters
Military Aircraft
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Commercial Aircraft
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global aircraft refuelling hose companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Eaton Corporation Plc
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Delafield Corporation
Apache Inc
ContiTech AG
Gates Corporation
Trelleborg Group
Husky Corporation
Aero-Hose, Corp.
Others
