Biometric Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Biometric Sensor Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biometric Sensor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s biometric sensor market forecast, the biometric sensor market size is predicted to reach $5.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.7%.
The growth in the biometric sensor market is due to an increase in the number of identity thefts. North America region is expected to hold the largest biometric sensor market share. Major players in the biometric sensor market include 3M Company, Crossmatch, Fulcrum Biometrics LLC, NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, IDEX ASA, Suprema Inc., ZKTeco Inc.
Biometric Sensor Market Segments
• By Type: Capacitive Sensors, Optical Sensors, Thermal Sensors, Ultrasound Sensors, Electric Field Sensors
• By Application: Voice Scan, Finger Scan, Hand Scan, Facial Scan, Iris Scan, Vein Scan, Other Applications
• By End-User: Consumers Electronics, Commercial Centers And Buildings, Medical Research And Lab, Bank And Finance Service Sector, Defense and Security, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global biometric sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A biometric sensor refers to a transducer that turns a biometric trait of an individual into an electrical signal. It tackles a variety of security-related concerns across multiple sectors to identify, verify, and authenticate the identification by using tools such as fingerprints, facial recognition, iris, and voice recognition.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Biometric Sensor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Biometric Sensor Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
