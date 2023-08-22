Global Cable Modem Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cable Modem Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cable modem market size is predicted to reach $12.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.
The growth in the cable modem market is due to the rising demand for high-speed broadband networks. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cable modem market share. Major players in the cable modem market include CommScope, Netgear, Zoom Telephonics Inc., Ubee Interactive, ZyXel, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corporation.
Cable Modem Market Segments
• By Type: External Cable Modems, Internal Cable Modems, Interactive Set-Top Box
• By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless
• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Schools and Institutes, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global cable modem market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A cable modem is a network link that provides bi-directional data transmission to a hybrid fiber-coaxial, radiofrequency through the glass, and coaxial cable infrastructure using radio frequency channels. A cable modem makes use of coax cable, the identical infrastructure that brings tv programming to enterprises or homes by providing high internet access by transmitting and receiving data through digital packets.
