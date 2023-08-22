Global Business Process Automation Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Business Process Automation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the business process automation market size is predicted to reach $22.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1%.
The growth in the business process automation market is due to an increase in customer face time and customer experience. North America region is expected to hold the largest business process automation market share. Major players in the business process automation market include IBM Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Nintex Inc., Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation.
Business Process Automation Market Segments
• By Component: Platforms, Services
• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises
• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SME's
• By Function: Human Resource Automation, Supply Chain Automation, Sales And Marketing Automation, Accounting And Finance Automation, Customer Service Support Automation
• By Vertical: BFSI, Manufacturing, IT, Telecommunications, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare
• By Geography: The global business process automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Business process automation refers to the application of cutting-edge technology to finish business processes with the least amount of human involvement. The business process automation is used with greater efficiency, higher productivity, increase in profits, time savings, and many more.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Business Process Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
