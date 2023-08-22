Global Botanical Supplements Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the botanical supplements market size is predicted to reach $76.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The growth in the botanical supplements market is due to the increase in number of health-conscious consumers. North America region is expected to hold the largest botanical supplements market share. Major players in the botanical supplements market include The Himalaya Drug Company, Blackmores Limited, Glanbia Nutritionals, Gaia Herbs LLC, Amway Corporation, Ricola AG, Procter and Gamble.

Botanical Supplements Market Segments

• By Source: Herbs, Leaves, Spices, Flowers, Other Sources

• By Form: Powder, Liquid, Tablets, Capsules, Gummies, Other Forms

• By Application: Energy And Weight Management, Bone And Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-cancer, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global botanical supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Botanical supplement refers to items made from plants, plant parts, or plant extracts, sometimes known as herbals or herbal dietary supplements. They have one or more components intended to enhance the diet and are supposed to be taken.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Botanical Supplements Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

