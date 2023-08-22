Global Cash Logistics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Cash Logistics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cash Logistics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cash logistics market size is predicted to reach $26.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.
The growth in the cash logistics market is due to the rise in deployment of ATMs. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cash logistics market share. Major players in the cash logistics market include ash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., GardaWorld Corporation, Global Security Logistics Co, General Secure Logistics Services (GSLS).
Cash Logistics Market Segments
• By Service: Cash Management, Cash-In-Transit, ATM Services
• By Mode of Tranisit: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Other Modes
• By End User: Financial Institutions, Retailers, Government Agencies, Hospitality, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global cash logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cash logistics refer to transporting cash from client points to the cash processing centers, where it is counted, checked, inspected, and transferred into the client's account. It primarily manages, transmits, and protects funds by removing risks and exposing them to the public. This service is used for the physical movement as well as handling of cash from one location to another.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cash Logistics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
