Global Blockchain Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the blockchain devices market size is predicted to reach $4.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 43.6%.
The growth in the blockchain devices market is due to the increasing investments in blockchain technology. North America region is expected to hold the largest blockchain devices market share. Major players in the blockchain devices market include Ledger, SatoshiLabs, SIRIN LABS, Pundi X, Genesis Coin, GENERAL BYTES, HTC, RIDDLE&CODE, ShapeShift, Bitaccess, Coinsource.
Blockchain Devices Market Segments
• By Type: Blockchain Smartphones, Crypto Hardware Wallets, Crypto Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sales (POS) Terminals
• By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless
• By Application: Personal, Corporate
• By End User: Consumer, BFSI, Government, Retail & E-commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, Others (Energy & Utilities, Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing)
• By Geography: The global blockchain devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The blockchain devices is referred to as a decentralized architecture with built-in security to improve transaction trust and integrity. Blockchain has revolutionized the exchange of information and media. Blockchain technology is widely regarded as a game-changing breakthrough and the harbinger of a new economic era.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
