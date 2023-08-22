iQIYI Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB7.8 billion (US$1.1 billion 1 ), increasing 17% year over year.

), increasing 17% year over year. Operating income was RMB610.4 million (US$84.2 million) and operating income margin was 8%, compared to operating income of RMB125.8 million and operating income margin of 2% in the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income 2 was RMB786.4 million (US$108.4 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 10%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB343.8 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 5% in the same period in 2022.

was RMB786.4 million (US$108.4 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 10%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB343.8 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 5% in the same period in 2022. Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB365.2 million (US$50.4 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB214.0 million in the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI2 was RMB594.7 million (US$82.0 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB78.3 million in the same period in 2022.



“Our original content strategy continued to deliver top-notch titles, which in turn brought the strongest second-quarter performance in our history in terms of key metrics, such as total revenues, profits, free cash flow, and average daily subscribers," commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. "On top of these exceptional results, we are investing in transformative technologies, including generative AI, to prepare us for future growth.”

“Our second quarter total revenues grew by 17% year over year, while GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income grew by 385% and 129%, respectively. In addition, our operating cash flow and free cash flow reached RMB886 million and RMB872 million, respectively, each maintaining positive for five and four consecutive quarters. Our total interest-bearing debt decreased significantly quarter over quarter.” commented Mr. Jun Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI. “We are making solid progress in delivering high-quality growth.”





Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS data, unaudited)



June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB Total revenues 6,656,549 8,348,807 7,802,297 Operating income 125,787 858,631 610,392 Operating income (non-GAAP) 343,806 1,034,296 786,391 Net (loss)/income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (213,995 ) 618,109 365,207 Net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP) 78,253 939,533 594,663 Diluted net (loss)/income per ADS (0.28 ) 0.64 0.37 Diluted net income per ADS (non-GAAP)2 0.10 0.97 0.61



Second Quarter 2023 Other Operating Highlights

The average daily number of total subscribing members 3 for the quarter was 111.2 million, compared to 98.3 million for the same period in 2022 and 128.9 million for the first quarter in 2023. The average daily number of subscribing members excluding individuals with trial memberships 4 for the quarter was 110.7 million, compared to 97.7 million for the same period in 2022 and 128.1 million for the first quarter in 2023.

for the quarter was 111.2 million, compared to 98.3 million for the same period in 2022 and 128.9 million for the first quarter in 2023. The average daily number of subscribing members excluding individuals with trial memberships for the quarter was 110.7 million, compared to 97.7 million for the same period in 2022 and 128.1 million for the first quarter in 2023. The monthly average revenue per membership (ARM5) for the second quarter was RMB14.82, compared to RMB14.53 for the same period in 2022 and RMB14.35 for the first quarter in 2023, increasing 2% year over year.

Footnotes:

[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.2513 as of June 30, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” for more details).

[3] The average daily number of total subscribing members for a quarter is calculated by averaging the number of total subscribing members in each day of such quarter.

[4] The average daily number of subscribing members excluding individuals with trial memberships for the quarter is calculated by averaging the number of subscribing members excluding individuals with trial memberships in each day of such quarter.

[5] The monthly ARM for the quarter is calculated by dividing our total revenues from membership services during a given quarter by the average daily number of total subscribing members for that quarter and the number of months in the quarter.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues reached RMB7.8 billion (US$1.1 billion), increasing 17% year over year.

Membership services revenue was RMB4.9 billion (US$682.2 million), increasing 15% year over year, primarily attributable to the increase in the number of total subscribing members and our continuous efforts in refining operations to improve monetization capabilities. The average daily number of total subscribing members increased from 98.3 million for the second quarter in 2022 to 111.2 million for the second quarter in 2023. The number of total subscribing members reached 109.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to 95.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Online advertising services revenue was RMB1.5 billion (US$206.2 million), increasing 25% year over year. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of performance-based advertising business and, to a lesser extent, the growth in the brand advertising business.

Content distribution revenue was RMB553.3 million (US$76.3 million), increasing 15% year over year, primarily driven by the increase in average unit price of barter transactions.

Other revenues were RMB807.0 million (US$111.3 million), increasing 16% year over year, primarily driven by the revenue derived from third-party cooperation, partially offset by the deconsolidation of live broadcasting business.

Cost of revenues was RMB5.8 billion (US$796.3 million), increasing 10% year over year, primarily driven by higher content costs. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB4.1 billion (US$571.2 million), increasing 7% year over year. The increase in content cost was primarily driven by higher number of original dramas and variety shows launched during the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB979.0 million (US$135.0 million), increasing 22% year over year, primarily due to higher marketing spending.

Research and development expenses were RMB439.0 million (US$60.5 million), decreasing 9% year over year, primarily due to the decrease in personnel-related compensation expenses.

Operating income was RMB610.4 million (US$84.2 million), compared to operating income of RMB125.8 million in the same period in 2022. Operating income margin was 8%, compared to operating income margin of 2% in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB786.4 million (US$108.4 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 10%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB343.8 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 5% in the same period in 2022.

Total other expense was RMB234.6 million (US$32.4 million), compared to total other expense of RMB291.0 million during the same period of 2022. The year over year variance was primarily due to increased interest expenses and the foreign exchange loss due to the fluctuation of exchange rate between Renminbi and the U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher interest income and less loss from equity method investment.

Income before income taxes was RMB375.8 million (US$51.8 million), compared to loss before income taxes of RMB165.2 million in the same period in 2022.

Income tax expense was RMB7.9 million (US$1.1 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB36.2 million in the same period in 2022.

Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB365.2 million (US$50.4 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB214.0 million in the same period in 2022. Diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.37 (US$0.05) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.28 in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB594.7 million (US$82.0 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB78.3 million in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.61 (US$0.08), compared to non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.10 in the same period of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term restricted cash included in prepayments and other assets of RMB6.1 billion (US$840.8 million). In the second quarter of 2023, the Company had repurchased a total principal amount of US$133.6 million of its 4% convertible senior notes due 2026 for cash.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement iQIYI’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, iQIYI uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI, non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS and free cash flow. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

iQIYI believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operating performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to the non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to iQIYI’s historical operating performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that the non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. represents net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. iQIYI’s share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, primarily amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees’ books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS represents diluted net income per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

iQIYI, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss)/Income



(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Membership services 4,285,071 5,547,305 4,946,567 8,756,546 10,493,872 Online advertising services 1,193,809 1,403,752 1,495,378 2,531,108 2,899,130 Content distribution 479,261 727,262 553,319 1,105,377 1,280,581 Others 698,408 670,488 807,033 1,540,577 1,477,521 Total revenues 6,656,549 8,348,807 7,802,297 13,933,608 16,151,104 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (5,247,959 ) (5,956,003 ) (5,773,867 ) (11,211,812 ) (11,729,870 ) Selling, general and administrative (800,602 ) (1,105,855 ) (979,000 ) (1,545,383 ) (2,084,855 ) Research and development (482,201 ) (428,318 ) (439,038 ) (957,213 ) (867,356 ) Total operating costs and expenses (6,530,762 ) (7,490,176 ) (7,191,905 ) (13,714,408 ) (14,682,081 ) Operating income 125,787 858,631 610,392 219,200 1,469,023 Other income/(expenses): Interest income 15,707 104,986 52,196 24,654 157,182 Interest expenses (181,907 ) (285,964 ) (278,521 ) (357,422 ) (564,485 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (98,101 ) 36,982 (114,992 ) (107,118 ) (78,010 ) (Loss)/gain from equity method investments (93,690 ) (85,109 ) 33,789 (96,848 ) (51,320 ) Others, net 67,006 20,862 72,928 343,082 93,790 Total other expense, net (290,985 ) (208,243 ) (234,600 ) (193,652 ) (442,843 ) (Loss)/income before income taxes (165,198 ) 650,388 375,792 25,548 1,026,180 Income tax expense (36,204 ) (24,632 ) (7,930 ) (53,086 ) (32,562 ) Net (loss)/income (201,402 ) 625,756 367,862 (27,538 ) 993,618 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 12,593 7,647 2,655 17,364 10,302 Net (loss)/income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (213,995 ) 618,109 365,207 (44,902 ) 983,316 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (213,995 ) 618,109 365,207 (44,902 ) 983,316 Net (loss)/income per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: Basic (0.04 ) 0.09 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.15 Diluted (0.04 ) 0.09 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.14 Net (loss)/income per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A ordinary shares): Basic (0.28 ) 0.66 0.38 (0.07 ) 1.04 Diluted (0.28 ) 0.64 0.37 (0.07 ) 1.01 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in net loss per share computation: Basic 6,074,616,616 6,569,658,687 6,704,546,096 5,891,471,047 6,637,475,009 Diluted 6,074,616,616 6,754,965,091 6,851,986,558 5,891,471,047 6,803,848,441









iQIYI, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) December 31, June 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,097,938 3,565,285 Restricted cash 13,618 6,120 Short-term investments 818,265 1,014,692 Accounts receivable, net 2,402,675 2,692,389 Prepayments and other assets 2,602,927 2,664,647 Amounts due from related parties 104,154 159,641 Licensed copyrights, net 746,058 832,020 Total current assets 13,785,635 10,934,794 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 1,104,721 969,319 Long-term investments 2,453,644 2,359,960 Licensed copyrights, net 6,840,629 6,463,198 Intangible assets, net 436,685 391,488 Produced content, net 13,001,904 12,722,298 Prepayments and other assets 3,865,133 4,604,782 Operating lease assets 673,971 647,177 Goodwill 3,826,147 3,820,823 Amounts due from related parties 59,880 175,079 Total non-current assets 32,262,714 32,154,124 Total assets 46,048,349 43,088,918 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts and notes payable 5,993,416 5,740,030 Amounts due to related parties 3,521,646 2,872,843 Customer advances and deferred revenue 4,232,110 4,636,969 Convertible senior notes, current portion 8,305,447 23,263 Short-term loans 3,347,638 2,992,101 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 103,517 100,081 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,626,244 2,372,579 Total current liabilities 28,130,018 18,737,866 Non-current liabilities: Convertible senior notes 9,568,279 11,446,838 Deferred tax liabilities 1,832 1,273 Amounts due to related parties 100,941 90,649 Operating lease liabilities 508,571 489,826 Other non-current liabilities 1,395,269 1,581,179 Total non-current liabilities 11,574,892 13,609,765 Total liabilities 39,704,910 32,347,631 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 194 236 Class B ordinary shares 193 193 Additional paid-in capital 50,885,688 54,663,377 Accumulated deficit (46,498,897 ) (45,515,581 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,863,454 1,510,843 Non-controlling interests 92,807 82,219 Total shareholders’ equity 6,343,439 10,741,287 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 46,048,349 43,088,918







iQIYI, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,359 1,001,765 885,560 Net cash (used for)/provided by investing activities (1,2) (652,454 ) 166,845 (420,481 ) Net cash used for financing activities (333,393 ) (3,356,630 ) (1,175,147 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 75,096 (8,862 ) 127,759 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (863,392 ) (2,196,882 ) (582,309 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

3,882,776 7,861,556 5,664,674 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 3,019,384 5,664,674 5,082,365



Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents 2,923,178 4,529,267 3,565,285 Restricted cash 96,206 6,120 6,120 Long-term restricted cash - 1,129,287 1,510,960 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 3,019,384 5,664,674 5,082,365 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,359 1,001,765 885,560 Less: Capital expenditures (2) (66,005 ) (241 ) (13,307 ) Free cash flow (18,646 ) 1,001,524 872,253

(1) Net cash provided by or used for investing activities primarily consists of net cash flows from investing in debt securities, purchase of long-term investments and capital expenditures.

(2) Capital expenditures are incurred primarily in connection with leasehold improvements, computers and servers.





iQIYI, INC.



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures



(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS information, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB Operating income 125,787 858,631 610,392 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 201,521 169,046 169,380 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) 16,498 6,619 6,619 Operating income (non-GAAP) 343,806 1,034,296 786,391 Net (loss)/income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (213,995 ) 618,109 365,207 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 201,521 169,046 169,380 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) 16,498 6,619 6,619 Add: Disposal gain - - (89,571 ) Add: Impairment of long-term investments 11,000 118,984 155,011 Add: Fair value loss/(gain) of long-term investments 1,760 9,445 (3,550 ) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2) 59,615 18,351 (8,895 ) Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3) 1,854 (1,021 ) 462 Net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP) 78,253 939,533 594,663 Diluted net (loss)/income per ADS (0.28 ) 0.64 0.37 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS 0.38 0.33 0.24 Diluted net income per ADS (non-GAAP) 0.10 0.97 0.61

(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents iQIYI’s share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, primarily amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee’s books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares.

(3) This represents tax impact of all relevant non-GAAP adjustments.