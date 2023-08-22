Affimed Announces Publication in the Journal mAbs on Leveraging FcRn-pH-HPLC as a Method to Select Bispecific Antibodies with Optimal Developability

By coupling the chromatography method FcRn-HPLC to a pH monitor, an optimized FcRn-pH-HPLC methodology was developed allowing correlation of antibodies’ serum half-life with FcRn column dissociation pH



Leveraging the full potential of FcRn-pH-HPLC enables Affimed an early selection of innate cell engagers (ICE®) with tailored pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles and to thereby develop drug candidates with optimal developability, including reduced costs, accelerated timelines and ultimately a convenient dosing schedule for our patients



HEIDELBERG, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced the publication of a manuscript that demonstrates how the FcRn-pH-HPLC technology can be leveraged to predict PK properties of various ICE® formats built on the ROCK® platform.

“The earlier we know which antibody format has the highest probability to succeed in the clinic, the better,” states Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Chief Scientific Officer at Affimed. “We want to develop ICE® molecules that are effective and safe, and the optimized FcRn-pH-HPLC methodology enables us to make accurate estimations of the in vivo serum half-life of our antibodies.”

PK parameters – such as half-life – impact the efficacy, tolerability, dose, and administration schedule of therapeutic antibodies. Identification of antibody candidates with optimal PK properties can therefore inform on the antibody with the best clinical developability. The PK profiles of therapeutic antibodies in vivo are largely governed by their pH-dependent binding to the human neonatal Fc receptor, FcRn. In the presented study, the FcRn-HPLC methodology has been further optimized by coupling it to a pH monitor and determining the pH of FcRn dissociation of antibodies, thus providing a potential surrogate assay for estimating in vivo serum half-lives.

Leveraging the FcRn-pH-HPLC revealed that the antibody architecture, e.g. sequence of antigen-binding domains, as well as number, structure, and orientation of these domains significantly alters the FcRn dissociation pH. Certain antibody structures are therefore predicted to have better PK properties in vivo than others.

Please find the publication on the website of mAbs here.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

