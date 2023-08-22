Correlate Energy Corp Enhances M&A Strategy with Appointment of Eli Albrecht to Board of Directors

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correlate Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Correlate”) ( OTCQB: CIPI ) a growth-oriented distributed energy company proudly announces the appointment of Eli Albrecht to its board of directors, effective August 2, 2023. With an exceptional track record in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and extensive experience in the renewable energy sector, Mr. Albrecht's addition strengthens Correlate's strategic capabilities, opening new avenues for growth and innovation.



"I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time. The clean energy industry is highly fragmented and ripe for an M&A strategy, and Correlate Energy Corp. is addressing these challenges with a thoughtful and innovative approach that will drive efficiency and shareholder value. I am excited about Correlate’s growth trajectory," stated Eli Albrecht.

Mr. Albrecht's distinguished career includes roles at reputable legal firms renowned for their M&A prowess. Prior to joining the top tier firm, SMB Law Group LLP, where he is currently a Partner, Albrecht served as an M&A lawyer at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, and previously at DLA Piper LLP. His comprehensive understanding of legal intricacies surrounding complex transactions, coupled with his commitment to sustainability and renewable energy, uniquely positioned him to contribute to Correlate’s board.

"We are delighted to welcome Eli Albrecht to Correlate's board of directors," stated Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate. "His extensive knowledge and proven leadership in the M&A arena, particularly within the renewable energy sector, align perfectly with our strategic vision. Mr. Albrecht's insights will be invaluable as we navigate the dynamic clean energy landscape and pursue our ambitious growth initiatives."

Mr. Albrecht's academic achievements are equally impressive, with a Bachelor of Science from Johns Hopkins University and a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center. Correlate Energy Corp. welcomes Eli Albrecht to its board of directors, confident that his industry acumen will propel the company's vision forward, ultimately solidifying its position as a driving force in the unstoppable trend towards decentralized energy.

