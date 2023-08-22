Global Biosimulation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Biosimulation Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biosimulation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biosimulation market size is predicted to reach $7.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

The growth in the biosimulation market is due to the surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide. North America region is expected to hold the largest biosimulation market share. Major players in the biosimulation market include Certara, Dassault Systèmes, Schrödinger Inc., Simulations Plus Inc., Rhenovia Pharma, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Genedata AG.

Biosimulation Market Segments

• By Product: Software, Services

• By Application: Drug Development, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

• By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Regulatory Authorities, Academic Research Institutions, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global biosimulation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biosimulation is a mathematical simulation process that uses computers to replicate biological processes and systems. The aim of biosimulation is a model-based prediction of the dynamics and behavior of biological systems.

