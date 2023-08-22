Biometrics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Forecast, And Drivers For 2023-2032

Biometrics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biometrics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biometrics market size is predicted to reach $73.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

The growth in the biometrics market is due to the increasing use of biometric technology in consumer electronics for authentication and identification applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest biometrics market share. Major players in the biometrics market include Leidos Holdings Inc., NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Aware Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., IDEMIA, Cognitec Systems.

Biometrics Market Segments

• By Biometric Type: IRIS Recognition, Hand Geometry, Facial Recognition, Signature Verification, Fingerprint, Voice Recognition, Palm Vein

• By Functionality: Contact, Non-contact, Combined

• By End-User: Government, Defense Services, Banking and Finance, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Commercial Safety and Security, Transport/Visa/Logistics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global biometrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biometrics refers to biological instruments used to identify individuals based on various parameters such as fingerprints, facial recognition, and other attributes that are mainly used for identification and access control and for identifying those who are being monitored based on physical or behavioural characteristics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biometrics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

