Awards further bolster Masan’s strong brand name

VIETNAM, August 22 -

HCM CITY — Since 2022, amid heightened global inflation and economic volatility, Masan has consistently advanced its strategic initiatives across the business spectrum, affirming its position.

These efforts have garnered recognition and prestigious accolades both at home and abroad.

Masan Group, which has a growth history of more than 26 years, is the leading enterprise in Việt Nam's consumer and retail sectors.

It has a network in excess of 3,500 sales outlets across the country, catering to vital consumer requirements.

It focuses on inventive strategies and investments in technology to create diverse, top-tier products to meet domestic demand and export to markets like the US, Japan, Australia, Korea, and Canada.

In the first half of 2023 Masan had total assets of around VNĐ140,858 billion (US$5.95 billion) and equity of VNĐ37,524 billion ($1.58 billion).

Cash and cash equivalents totalled VNĐ13,452 billion ($567.3 million).

By the end of the second quarter the company's free cash flow surged to VNĐ1,665 billion ($70.2 million) from a mere VNĐ162 billion ($6.84 million) a year earlier.

In 2023 Masan has gained recognition and awards from renowned domestic and international entities.

11th straight Forbes’ ‘Top 50 Best Listed Companies’ recognition

In HCM City, on August 17 Masan Group was celebrated during the unveiling event of the "2023's Top 50 Listed Companies," hosted by Forbes Magazine. Remarkably, this was Masan's 11th consecutive year in this prestigious list.

To secure a place on this esteemed roster, listed companies are required to satisfy the following: demonstrate profitability in 2022 and maintain a minimum revenue and capitalisation of VNĐ500 billion ($21.1 million).

Then they undergo a quantitative evaluation based on five key criteria: compounded growth rates encompassing revenues, profits, ROE, ROC, and EPS growth in 2018-22.

This is followed by an analytical assessment by Forbes Vietnam, which delves into the sustainable advancements of enterprises, encompassing factors such as industry standing, profit sources, the effectiveness of corporate governance, and industry prospects.

Amidst a stagnant real estate market and subdued domestic consumption, Masan's achievement of growth and inclusion in the "Top 50 Best Listed Companies" attests to the enduring strength of its core consumer-focused business segment and robust financial underpinning.

This accomplishment underscores the resilience and sustainability of Masan's operations.

Consistently prioritising the welfare of shareholders and investors since its debut on HOSE in 2009, Masan Group's MSN stock has routinely garnered significant interest from domestic and international shareholders and investors alike.

Consequently, as emphasised by its Board of Directors, the Investor Relations (IR) function remains highly regarded, aiming to ensure transparent and accessible information exchange while fostering equitable opportunities for all investors.

Examining the report's calibre and the establishment of an autonomous audit committee comprising reputed international audit firms, Masan underscores its dedication to swiftly and comprehensively disseminating information, thereby fostering robust connections with shareholders and investors.

In the 2023 IR Award poll hosted by Vietstock, Masan Group secured a spot among the top 45 premier listed companies, and progressed to the final round.

Furthermore, a notable development has surfaced as J.P. Morgan, a venerable global entity renowned for its financial services, investment banking and wealth management expertise, has projected substantial growth potential for Masan shares (HOSE: MSN).

Its target price for MSN is VNĐ102,000 in 2024.

Moreover, the projection anticipates an average compounded annual growth rate of 36 per cent for its EPS between 2023 and 2025.

As per J.P. Morgan's assessment, Masan's prominent status in a sizeable and promising retail market, coupled with strategic capital allocation directed towards the consumer and retail core, underscores its leadership.

This steadfast commitment to nurturing the consumer market has culminated in Masan's emergence as an exemplar of Việt Nam's captivating consumer narrative in recent years.

Best places to work in Asia

With regard to the best places to work in Asia, in business, human resources consistently stand out as the most invaluable asset, serving as the driving force behind growth and the realisation of objectives.

Annually, in a spirited tribute to enterprises steadfastly dedicated to enhancing employee contentment, well-being, and advancement, HR Asia Magazine does a comprehensive survey spanning Asia, culminating in the compilation of the esteemed "Best Places to Work for in Asia" list.

In Vietnam, the evaluation encompassed nearly 650 companies, and the survey involved nearly 50,000 employees, ranging from grassroots staff to senior personnel, including executives and human resources directors.

This year Masan Group was honoured with two prestigious awards: "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" and a special recognition in the category of "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

Masan achieved remarkable success by winning the special award for "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

This accolade marks a significant milestone in its journey towards creating an exceptional workplace that embraces equity, diversity and inclusivity.



