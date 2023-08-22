Mekong Delta and central region agree tourism links

VIETNAM, August 22 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — A agreement to link tours has been inked by 11 provinces from the Mekong Delta region and the coastal central provinces of Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi and Bình Định to boost and exchange diversified tourism products and services in the two popular tourist regions.

The deal will focus on introducing potential tourism options within 15 provinces in the Mekong Delta and central and Central Highlands region, offering domestic and international visitors at any tour-linked provinces promotion programmes and unique tourism products.

Deputy Chairman of Trà Vinh Province People’s Committee Nguyễn Quỳnh Thiện said the Mekong region of 12 provinces hosted 37 million tourists with total revenue of VNĐ32 trillion (US$1.28 billion) in 2022.

He said in the first six months of 2023, the region has welcomed 27 million visitors for revenue of VNĐ28 trillion (VNĐ1.12 billion), but tourism income has yet to reach its peak from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thiện said Trà Vinh alone received 1.1 million tourists in the first half of 2023 to collect VNĐ950 billion ($38 million) in revenue.

He said national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget VietJetAir are operating daily flights connecting Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ – a key centre in the Mekong region – creating more smooth traffic for the two regions to join hands in tourism growth.

Newly appointed Deputy Chairman of Đà Nẵng City’s People’s Committee Trần Chí Cường said tourism connection is needed to create unique attractions and make different products and services.

He said Đà Nẵng will offer the best conditions for travel agencies and businesses from the two regions to build links and co-operation in tourism and investment.

Travel agencies and businesses from the two regions also signed deals on tourism exchange and sharing for the last half of the year and going forward.

Earlier, three central localities – Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng – also agreed to develop a joint ‘green’ tourism link to boost unique tourism services and follow trends of sustainable and environmentally-friendly travel.

Đà Nẵng has been building a favourable destination of MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conference, and Exhibitions) and golf tours, while Quảng Nam is boosting its ‘green’ brand tourism.

The central coastal region is a rendezvous of world heritage sites including Hội An ancient town, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, Huế Monuments complex, Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng karst cave system as well as sea and island tour services in Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi and Bình Định. — VNS