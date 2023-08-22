VIMEXPO 2023 to launch in November

VIETNAM, August 22 - HÀ NỘI — The fourth international exhibition on supporting industries and manufacturing in Việt Nam, VIMEXPO 2023, will be held at the International Exhibition Centre Hà Nội (ICE) from November 15 to 17.

The event, themed "Connecting for Development," is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and features more than 300 exhibitors from around 250 domestic and foreign firms.

Four primary industries will be presented here, including the automobile manufacturing and assembly industry, electronics, high-tech industry, mechanical engineering and related industry groups.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for the Vietnamese supporting industry to integrate and develop. It also serves as a bridge for firms working in the field both locally and globally to connect and share experiences.

During the exhibition, VIMEXPO 2023 is projected to attract around 15,000 visitors. — VNS