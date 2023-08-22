Moldova: Up to 50,000 vulnerable families to receive vouchers for more energy-efficient appliances within EU-UNDP programme

With the support of the European Union and UNDP, almost 50,000 vulnerable families in Moldova will receive vouchers to replace old household appliances with more energy efficient ones. On 21 August, the Moldovan government approved the relevant regulation.

The rules set the regulatory framework for two initiatives funded by the European Union and piloted by UNDP Moldova, as part of the ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’ programme.

The Rabla electrocasnice or Household Appliance Voucher Programme will offer financial support that covers up to 80% of the cost of a refrigerator, electric stove or washing machine. Beneficiaries will have to contribute 20% of the value of the respective equipment. In addition, free vouchers for LED bulbs will also be provided.

The total budget for the programme is US$ 5.8 million.

The second programme, the modernisation of heating and hot water systems, will receive $1 million from the European Union. This will improve the energy efficiency of about 450 flats in four multi-storey buildings in Chisinau, selected through an open tender. House residents will also contribute 20% to the modernisation.

