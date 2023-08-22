EU and its member states support to Ukraine reaches €77 billion since February 2022

Since the start of the Russian aggression towards Ukraine, the EU and its member states have provided over €77 billion to support Ukraine and its people.

In a press release the EU Council said this makes the EU and its member states “one of the leading donors of humanitarian aid in the world”.

The EU recalls that since the Russian invasion began on 24 February 2022, Ukraine’s humanitarian needs have increased to unprecedented levels.

The European Union and member states have allocated €2.62 billion for humanitarian aid alone, to the civilian population affected by the war in Ukraine.

From February 2022, this support includes:

€38.3 billion in economic assistance;

€17 billion in support for refugees within the EU;

€21.16 billion in military support;

€670 million through the EU civil protection mechanism.

