Mitsubishi Heavy Industries joins Emerald’s industrial transformation fund as a limited partner

ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world's leading industrial groups, has joined Emerald’s industrial transformation fund as a limited partner (LP). The engagement aims to advance MHI’s climate and sustainability ambitions via collaboration with cutting-edge startups in the clean-tech space.

Tokyo, Japan-based MHI is a global leader in industry, with activities spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace, and defense. In October 2021, the company announced “MISSION NET ZERO,” its intention to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and supply chain (covering Scopes 1, 2 & 3) by 2040 — an aim that will require further innovation to achieve. MHI’s specific roadmap includes fuel conversion, energy conservation, electrification and CO2 Capture Utilization and Storage(CCUS).

It is particularly keen to engage Europe’s burgeoning ecosystem of green technologies, spurred on by the continent’s aggressive climate-mitigation policies. Emerald’s role as an investment leader at the juncture of European innovation and sustainability positions it well to help MHI achieve this ambition.

Emerald’s LP roster includes some of the world’s largest industrial equipment corporations, such as Caterpillar, Liebherr and ABB. In Japan specifically, it has forged relationships with leading heavy-industry conglomerates, including Nabtesco and Mitsubishi Chemical. Its long history as a clean-tech venture-capital pioneer and rigorous scientific and technical expertise makes it a partner of choice for industrial firms seeking support for their digital and sustainability transformations.

