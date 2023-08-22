PM ATTENDS MSG LEADERS’ SUMMIT

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP is currently in Port Vila- Republic of Vanuatu- to attend the 22nd Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Leaders’ Summit on the 23rd and 24th August.

Prime Minister Manasseh accompanied by Madam Emmy Sogavare have left the country late yesterday evening, with a small team of traveling entourage.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Sogavare inspected a guard of honor mounted by the Vanuatu Mobile Force at the Airport tarmac before being escorted to his hotel.

The MSG Leaders will decide on a number of important matters concerning the MSG region, one of which is Japan’s intention to dispose nuclear waste material into the Pacific Ocean.

The MSG Leaders’ Summit Plenary will be this Wednesday with a traditional and official welcome by the Vanuatu Prime Minister and MSG Chair.

MSG leaders are scheduled for their retreat on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s delegation will also later in the week meet with Solomon Islands students at USP and Solomon Islands Wantoks Association.

A number of bilateral meetings are also lined up for Prime Minister Sogavare’s delegation on the margin of the MSG Leaders Meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Honourable Jeremiah Manele is part of the Foreign Ministers of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) that have concluded the Pre- Summit Foreign Affairs’ Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) today.

The FMM have come up with a number of recommendations for the MSG Leaders’ consideration. Leaders will delve into these recommendations during the Leaders’ Summit proper.

Besides other issues, areas that were covered by the FMM including security, human rights, development, climate change and nuclear issues.

The Melanesian Spearhead Group is an intergovernmental organization, composed of the four Melanesian states of Solomon Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, and the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front of New Caledonia. In June 2015, Indonesia was recognized as an associate member.

MSG’s broad pillars include political and security affairs, Trade and Economic Development, Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources Management, Arts and Culture, Youth and Sports.

Ends///.

Vanuatu Mobile Force mounts a guard of honour for PM Sogavare

-PM Press Sec