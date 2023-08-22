Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the auto-dimming mirror market size is predicted to reach $2.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.
The growth in the auto-dimming mirror market is due to the surge in the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest auto-dimming mirror market share. Major players in the auto-dimming mirror market include Ficosa International SA (Panasonic Corporation), Flabeg Automotive Glass Group GMBH, Gentex Corporation.
Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Segments
• By Fuel Type: Internal Combustion Engine, Hybrid, Electric
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
• By Functionality Type Market: Connected Auto-Dimming Mirror, Non-connected Auto-Dimming Mirror
• By Application Type: Inside Rear-View Mirror, Outside Rear-View Mirror
• By Geography: The global auto-dimming mirror market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An auto-dimming mirror refers to mirrors that are made up of a mirror and an electronic system that uses photo sensors to detect light from the front and back. These mirrors are used to improve visibility and safety at night while driving. These can dim the light reflecting from their surface by considerably reducing the glare of light from following vehicles on busy routes at night.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Auto-Dimming Mirror Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
