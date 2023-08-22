ILO and Statistics Indonesia strengthen the capacity of inter-ministerial for One Data Indonesia on International Migration

Participants of the capacity building training holding the joint guideline of ILO and BPS to be applied to the One Data Indonesia on International Migration (SDMI).

BANDUNG (Joint Press Release) – The Statistics Indonesia (BPS) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) are organizing a capacity building training for inter-ministerial and agencies to strengthen One Data on International Migration (SDMI) initiated by BPS since 2019. This three-day training programme, held from 21-23 August in Bandung, West Java, is officially opened by the representatives of BPS, the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development (Kemenko PMK) and the ILO.

The joint guideline of BPS and ILO will be applied to SDMI and we hope that the training programme could increase stakeholders’ knowledge and capacity on indicators that will be produced by relevant ministries and agencies as a response to the urgency in providing international migration data." Ateng Hartono, Deputy for Social Statistics of BPS

Enacted by the Presidential Decree No. 39/2019 on One Data Indonesia, SDMI aims to improve the governance of international migration data and contribute to evidence-based migration policy in responding to different realities of migrants and in mitigating the negative impacts of migration.

SDMI is also expected to contribute to measuring Indonesia's achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the goals of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) as well as strengthening the protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI), in accordance with the Law No. 18 of 2017.

To implement SDMI, BPS in collaboration with the ILO have jointly developed a guideline on concepts and definitions on International Labour Migration Statistic (ILMS) under the ILO’s central database, ILOSTAT. This guideline is aligned with the ILMS database that has involved inter-ministerial and agency such as Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Agency for Protection Indonesia Migrant Worker and Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

The ILMS is a set of indicators describing the number and profile of international migrant workers, their situations in the labour market and employment patterns, their main origin and destination countries and the magnitude of inward and outward migration flows.

The ILO through its Safe and Fair: Realizing Women Migrant Workers’ Rights and Opportunities in the ASEAN Region has been partnering with BPS to conduct various activities including the development of a guideline on ILMS definitions and concepts for SDMI." Diego Rei, ILO Employment Specialist

Ateng Hartono, Deputy for Social Statistics of BPS explained that “ILMS and SDMI are inseparable. The joint guideline of BPS and ILO will be applied to SDMI and we hope that the training programme could increase stakeholders’ knowledge and capacity on indicators that will be produced by relevant ministries and agencies as a response to the urgency in providing international migration data, including disaggregated labour migration data to support policies and ensure a fairer and safer labour migration,” he said.

Woro Srihastuti Sulistyaningrum, Deputy for Coordination of Quality Improvement for Children, Women and Youth of the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, emphasized that SDMI has been acknowledged as a good, strategic step in facilitating the coordination and synchronization among relevant ministries and agencies in implementing various programmes related to migration. "SDMI is part of the efforts to empower and protect women that is in line with the Indonesia's Vision 2045 to build dynamic, skilled human resources supported by industrial cooperation and global talent," she stated.

From the perspective of achieving decent work for all, particularly for Indonesian migrant workers, Diego Rei, ILO Employment Specialist, stated that labour statistics play an essential role. Thus, the ILO continuously supports its member States, including Indonesia, through the implementation of international statistical standards, data production and analysis as well as dissemination.

“The ILO through its Safe and Fair: Realizing Women Migrant Workers’ Rights and Opportunities in the ASEAN Region has been partnering with BPS to conduct various activities including the development of a guideline on ILMS definitions and concepts and of a report on the operational steps to integrate ILO’s international labour migration statistics into SDMI,” said Diego.

This programme is part of a multi-year EU-UN Spotlight Initiative to Eliminate Violence against Women and Girls, implemented jointly by the ILO and UN Women with support from the EU. Its overall objective is to make labour migration safe and fair for all women in the ASEAN region.

This capacity building is facilitated by Peter Buwembo, Labor Statistics Specialist from the ILO South Asia Region.



