Global Chatbot Market Is Projected To Grow At A 27.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chatbot Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chatbot market size is predicted to reach $18.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 27.2%.

The growth in the chatbot market is due to the rising adoption of smartphone users. North America region is expected to hold the largest chatbot market share. Major players in the chatbot market include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Nuance Communications Inc.

Chatbot Market Segments

• By Type: Text, Voice, Hybrid

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Platform: Standalone, Web-Based, Messenger-Based or Third Party

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• By End-User: BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global chatbot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A chatbot market is a computer program that simulates and interprets written or spoken human dialogue, allowing users to interact with digital gadgets in the same way they would interact with actual people. It can range from simple one-line programs that respond to a simple question to sophisticated digital assistants that learn and adapt as they collect and process data to create increasingly personalized experiences.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Chatbot Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

