Chainflip continues partnership push with OKX Web3 and DoraHacks deals

Berlin, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chainflip Labs — the developer of the Chainflip protocol, a decentralised, trustless protocol that allows for seamless value transfer between any blockchain type — is working with OKX Web3 and DoraHacks in a further boost to the Chainflip ecosystem in advance of the protocol’s mainnet launch scheduled for Q4 2023.



As part of the OKX tie-up, the OKX Web3 wallet will be integrated into a front-end interface, enabling OKX Web3 users to connect seamlessly when swapping on Chainflip.



The DoraHacks proposal will help to fuel the Chainflip ecosystem’s ongoing development. DoraHacks will reinvest proceeds from running validators back into the Chainflip ecosystem, to fund new projects and run hackathons in order to help continually improve the ecosystem.



The OKX Web3 and DoraHacks plans are the latest in a series of collaborations designed to add yet more functionality to the Chainflip experience. Squid, Axelar and OpenOcean are some of the names already joining forces to make cross-chain swaps more flexible, efficient and affordable for Web3 audiences.



Commenting on the tie-ups, Simon Harman, CEO and Founder of Chainflip Labs, highlighted how partnerships are a critical part of the protocol’s growth. “The support of such industry heavyweights as OKX Web3 and DoraHacks is a great boost to Chainflip as mainnet launch approaches in Q4,” said Simon.



“Demand for cross-chain swaps is surging with Uniswap volumes regularly outpacing Coinbase and THORSwap volumes currently sitting at nine-month highs. Chainflip is bringing unique solutions to the market, and we’re excited for users to see for themselves how Chainflip’s infrastructure totally transforms the decentralised cross-chain swapping experience.



“There are plenty more integrations and collaborations in the pipeline to maximise the asset coverage available to users, liquidity in Chainflip pools and gas efficiency across chains, and leveraging these will be a central part of the protocol’s expansion.”



ABOUT CHAINFLIP

ChainFlip is a pioneering secure cross-chain AMM platform. Their Automated Market Maker allows users to swap native assets across any chains with extremely low slippage. Chainflip aims to become a network of networks, supporting increasingly specialised cross-chain liquidity platforms at the most accessible rates.

Find out more at chainflip.io



ABOUT OKX Web3

Find out more about OKX Web3 here .



ABOUT DORAHACKS

FInd out more about DoraHacks here



Jenny Hurley-Flynn Senior Consultant REKT Partners jenny(at)rektpartners.io William Johs william(at)chainflip.io Haley Huang haley.huang(at)okx.com George Pagonis george(at)dorahacks.com